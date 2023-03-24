NOAA: Severe geomagnetic storm means Northern Lights may be seen as far south as NorCal

SACRAMENTO – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Alert for most of the northern half of the US.

According to the National Weather Service, this means that the Northern Lights may possibly be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California.

Exactly how far into Northern California the aurora borealis may be seen is unclear.

A severe (G4) geomagnetic storm alert in effect. Northern Lights (Aurora) may be seen tonight as far south as Alabama and Northern California. For more information go to https://t.co/zdX7CLBfvS pic.twitter.com/T0CALDz4VW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 24, 2023

The aurora borealis is usually only found within the arctic circle.

However, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center says they are registering a severe disturbance in the Earth's magnetic field Thursday night into Friday.

I'll add to the beautiful photos this evening of the Northern Lights at our office in Duluth. #Aurora pic.twitter.com/mf8P4IYyax — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) March 24, 2023

Scientists have been predicting that a powerful geomagnetic storm would be hitting the Earth Thursday and Friday after observing some instability in the Sun's atmosphere.

Aside from the possibility of the aurora (which has already been seen as far south as Minnesota, according to reports Thursday night), officials are warning that widespread voltage control problems with power grids could pop up.

Wireless communications are also threatened by such large solar storms.