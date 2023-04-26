No motive or arrests yet in targeted home invasion shooting in Stanislaus County, deputies say

MODESTO — The search for the suspects from a home invasion shooting continues in Stanislaus County. CBS13 was the first on the scene Monday night when shots rang out at a home on Vito Avenue just south of Modesto.

We spoke with the family Tuesday who said they do not know who would have targeted their family.

"They heard the gunshots and then all of a sudden the helicopter was up in the sky flying around and we knew something had happened," said one man who lives just down the street.

Patrol Sgt. Veronica Esquivez with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said two or three men in ski masks entered the home.

"There was some type of altercation in the home and then it went into the backyard where the shots were fired," Esquivez said.

The victim was a man in his 40s. He is now in critical condition but is expected to be OK. A woman in her 40s also struggled with the suspects, but Esquivez said she was not shot.

"She did get some stitches above her eyebrow," Esquivez said.

Four others were in the home including two children and an elderly woman — all were unharmed.

"I know we've had previous calls on that home. I don't know if they were the ones living in that home," Esquivez said. "I don't think they were."

Investigators did not find any signs of marijuana growing on the property but said the family did have some marijuana in the home.

Esquivez believes this was a targeted attack, but still has no answers as to why the family was targeted.

"The people that we talk to, none of them recognized who the suspects are," she said.

Neighbors said everyone on the street keeps to themselves, but there are a lot of cars going in and out of the area.

"That is just sickening when you are trying to raise kids out here," said one neighbor. "How are you supposed to do that with this type of stuff happening?"

Esquivez said because they believe this was a targeted attack, there is no threat to the public. They are still searching for the suspects.

There was also a home invasion not far from Vito Avenue in Ceres on Monday evening. Esquivez said she does not believe the two are connected.

If you know anything about this home invasion shooting contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.