Unattended candle starts house fire in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Everyone got out safely, including pets, after a house fire in south Sacramento on Thursday morning.

The scene was along the 8900 block of Carlisle Avenue.

The fire has been knocked down. 2 homeowners and a dog were able to safely evacuate the home. No injuries were reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/r4SkXboMWq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 28, 2022

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the home.

Firefighters say two homeowners and a dog had already safely gotten out of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Investigators believe an unattended candle in a bedroom caused the fire.