Unattended candle starts house fire in south Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Everyone got out safely, including pets, after a house fire in south Sacramento on Thursday morning.

The scene was along the 8900 block of Carlisle Avenue.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the home.

Firefighters say two homeowners and a dog had already safely gotten out of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Investigators believe an unattended candle in a bedroom caused the fire.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:33 AM

