No injuries reported after rollover crash on Air Base Parkway in Fairfield

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIRFIELD – Everyone escaped without injuries after a rollover crash in Fairfield on Wednesday.

The crash happened early Wednesday afternoon along eastbound Air Base Parkway, west of N. Texas Street.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up on its side in the bushes on the side of the road.

Engine 41, Truck 37, and Battalion 37 are currently working a vehicle accident eastbound Air Base Pkwy west of N. Texas....

Posted by Fairfield Fire Department on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Fairfield Fire crews responded to the scene, but first responders said no injuries were reported.

Traffic along Air Base Parkway was impacted through the early afternoon hours. 

First published on August 9, 2023 / 2:07 PM

