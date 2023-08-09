No injuries reported after rollover crash on Air Base Parkway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – Everyone escaped without injuries after a rollover crash in Fairfield on Wednesday.
The crash happened early Wednesday afternoon along eastbound Air Base Parkway, west of N. Texas Street.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up on its side in the bushes on the side of the road.
Fairfield Fire crews responded to the scene, but first responders said no injuries were reported.
Traffic along Air Base Parkway was impacted through the early afternoon hours.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.