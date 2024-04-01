No contents spilled after 9-car train derailment in Roseville, Union Pacific says

ROSEVILLE – An investigation is underway after a nine-car train derailment in Roseville over the weekend.

The incident happened Easter night around 6:30 p.m.

Seven of those cars were lying on their side, but Union Pacific said in a statement that none of the contents that were in the cars were released.

Still, it's unclear what was exactly inside the cars.

No injuries were reported in the derailment.

Union Pacific said their crews are responding to the incident and will investigate exactly what led up to the derailment.