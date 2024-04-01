Watch CBS News
Local News

No contents spilled after 9-car train derailment in Roseville, Union Pacific says

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

9-car train derailment in Roseville
9-car train derailment in Roseville 00:21

ROSEVILLE – An investigation is underway after a nine-car train derailment in Roseville over the weekend.

The incident happened Easter night around 6:30 p.m.

Seven of those cars were lying on their side, but Union Pacific said in a statement that none of the contents that were in the cars were released.

Still, it's unclear what was exactly inside the cars.

No injuries were reported in the derailment.

Union Pacific said their crews are responding to the incident and will investigate exactly what led up to the derailment. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 6:55 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.