Niner faithful take on Sin City as Super Bowl week officially kicks off

Niner faithful take on Sin City as Super Bowl week kicks off

Niner faithful take on Sin City as Super Bowl week kicks off

Niner faithful take on Sin City as Super Bowl week kicks off

LAS VEGAS — Super Bowl week officially kicked off Monday and went off without a hitch at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

San Francisco 49ers fans vastly outnumbered Kansas City Chiefs fans, and for some, it was their only opportunity to see their favorite team.

"The vibes were great. I'd say a 10," fan Vince Mazza said. "Excited for the Niners to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl."

These 49ers fans couldn't be more excited. Media night was a sea of red, but the good kind. A lot of San Francisco supporters were in the building.

"It was all Niners in there. There were hardly any Chiefs," Niner fanJP Marretta said. "Any time a Chiefs player would talk, they'd get drowned out with boos."

One of the 49ers' main Vegas supporter groups, The Las Vegas Niner Empire, was out in force in enemy territory as Allegiant Stadium is home to former Bay Area neighbor and rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

"It's great. It's sweet because we beat them," Niner fan Kimberly Ensigne said. "In the New Year's Day game (2022-23 season), we beat them in this stadium."

Some fans arrived in Las Vegas just the day Monday but may be back later in the week.

Steve Lacey: "We're here for the day for opening night, go back home for a few days and work then come back with the wife and other friends," fan Steve Lacey said.

The excitement continues into Tuesday, which is when we get a first look at the NFL Experience at the Mandalay Bay while jake heads to team availability to hear from players about the big game ahead.