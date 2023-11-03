Nimbus Fish Hatchery's salmon ladder opens after low oxygen levels in water

SACRAMENTO - After a water management issue postponed the opening of the salmon ladder at the Nimbus Fish Hatchery, the ladder opened on Friday.

The fish hatchery posted on Facebook, saying the ladder is open and it will let 200-300 fish enter on Friday. The fish were seen gathering in the holding pool at the top.

The ladder is a vital part of the salmon spawning season. It allows the fish in the American Rivers to enter the hatchery.

It was closed due to low oxygen levels in the water, which would create a lot of stress on the fish.

A California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) spokesperson said earlier this week that one of the issues that may be causing the low dissolved oxygen levels in Folsom Lake was the presence of decaying organic matter that got washed into the system from the wet weather earlier this year. But officials said they were continuing to investigate.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said it was pulling colder oxygen-rich water from the bottom of the reservoir. It said it may see improvements as temperatures continue to drop.

The CDFW had hoped to open the salmon ladder next week. Instead, the ladder opened Friday and egg-taking is scheduled to start on Monday.