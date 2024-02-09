Night To Shine prom event for people with disabilities held in Lodi

Night To Shine prom event for people with disabilities held in Lodi

LODI — People were getting down on the dance floor Friday night in Lodi for a very special prom. It's an annual event that gives people with disabilities a chance to dress up and party in a safe setting.

It was a night of VIP treatment, complete with a limousine arrival and a walk down the red carpet. There were 180 people with special needs attending the Night to Shine dance.

"We wanted to make it the greatest prom that they've ever seen," event organizer Tim Stevenson said.

Organizers say the annual event for people with mental and physical challenges is one of the hottest tickets in town.

"Our guest list filled up in 24 hours when it opened up," Stevenson said.

It's not just kids who are eligible to attend.

"The minimum is 14 years old and there's no end on the top, so we've had people as old as 70 come," Stevenson said.

Parents of the VIPs say their sons and daughters have been eagerly anticipating the big night.

"She loves getting dressed up," Angie Young said of her daughter. "We spent all day getting ready for this."

Rebecca Bagalayos said her son Nicholas never got to attend a traditional high school prom.

"It's great," she said. "He finally feels like he gets to see all those things he sees the other kids do."

Event organizers say it wouldn't be possible without the donations and hundreds of volunteers that help make it a special night for these special guests.

"It's gratifying to the sole to see them come out of the limo, get cheered, and this is all for them," Stevenson said.

As the night ended, everyone was a winner, and each VIP was crowned prom king and queen.

The Night to Shine dance is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted by Horizon Community Church.