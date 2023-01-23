Watch CBS News
Nickelback's new tour sets July 2023 date at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland

WHEATLAND – Nickelback is releasing a new studio album and will be hitting the road on tour this summer.

The band announced the dates to their 38-city Get Rollin' tour on Monday.

Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be joining the tour on all non-festival dates.

The tour is set to visit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 8.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

