Nickelback's new tour sets July 2023 date at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland
WHEATLAND – Nickelback is releasing a new studio album and will be hitting the road on tour this summer.
The band announced the dates to their 38-city Get Rollin' tour on Monday.
Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be joining the tour on all non-festival dates.
The tour is set to visit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 8.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.
