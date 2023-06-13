Watch CBS News
Nickelback to play at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 8

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Canadian rock band Nickelback has a date with Sacramento this summer. 

The band's North American tour began Monday, June 12, in Quebec City, and they're taking their tour to the City of Trees. 

They will be performing at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 8, and their concert here will see guest performers that include renowned country rocker Brantley Gilbert and rising country artist Josh Ross. 

Fans can expect hits such as "How You Remind Me" and "Photograph". 

Tickets are already available for purchase here

