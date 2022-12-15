NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster covers nearly $10,000 in layaway balances at Kansas City store

JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, got in the holiday spirit this week by donating nearly $10,000 towards customers' layaway balances at a local Burlington store.

The 26-year-old helped several families with the costs of their holiday gifts through his charitable organization, the JuJu Foundation.

In a video posted by his foundation Tuesday, Smith-Schuster recalled holidays from his childhood where he did not receive any presents.

"I was once in their position. There were times, you know, years, I didn't get gifts. There were years where I had to share gifts," the NFL star said.

"Knowing how it feels to be in their shoes at a young age, and how it is now, knowing that I can give back — it's really cool," he added.

Recap of our Kansas City pay-away-the-lay-away with @TeamJuJu! 🎁



We paid off nearly $10,000 in layaway balances for gifts and holiday essentials at @Burlington! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/eryj4bxQqN — JuJu Foundation (@JuJuFoundation) December 14, 2022

While this was the JuJu Foundation's first-ever event in Kansas City, Missouri, since Smith-Schuster's signed with the team this past offseason — after spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers — it is not his first charitable activity.

The University of Southern California alum said he has always enjoyed giving back to the communities he's been a part of, including Pittsburgh and Los Angeles. Monday's event was his way of supporting the people who show up for him and his team each week, he said.

"These people are die-hard fans, they support us every Sunday, every game that we play in," Smith-Schuster said. "It's just nice that I have an opportunity to be a good role model to these kids and give back to the community."

✨Bringing holiday cheer to Kansas City!@TeamJuJu and @JuJuFoundation surprised families at a Kansas City @Burlington and paid off nearly $10,000 in layaway balances for gifts and holiday essentials! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/gsvmyqVicB — JuJu Foundation (@JuJuFoundation) December 13, 2022

As for what Smith-Schuster wants for Christmas?

"I came here to win the Super Bowl," he said. "That's my Christmas wish."