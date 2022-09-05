Newsom signs law that aims to improve conditions for California fast food workers

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation he says will empower more than half a million fast-food workers across the state.

The governor marked Labor Day by announcing he had signed AB 257, named the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act. The legislation will create a new 10-member fast food council comprised of representatives from labor and management.

Those representatives will now set the minimum standards – including wages and working conditions – for fast food workers.

NEW: I just signed a landmark bill that will give fast food workers the voice they have long deserved -- a say in shaping the workplace standards at their jobs. pic.twitter.com/Fkc4TDBF0f — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 5, 2022

"Today's action gives hardworking fast-food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry," Newsom said in a statement.

Union leaders celebrated the signing of the new law.

"We've gone on strike, marched in the streets and rallied across the state to make sure our demand for a voice on the job was heard even as powerful corporations pulled out all the stops to silence us," said Anneisha Williams, a fast food worker who was among the leaders in the push for the law, in a statement.

Businessowners, franchisees in particular, were quick to criticize the new law – warning that prices could now increase by as much as 20 percent at some restaurants.

"#AB257 is a fork in the eye to franchise owners and customers at a time when it hurts most...IFA will not stop fighting to ensure other states won’t suffer from the harm that California has started." Read @matthewhaller's full statement: https://t.co/VkgesfVIRO — IFA (@Franchising411) September 5, 2022

"This bill has been built on a lie, and now small business owners, their employees, and their customers will have to pay the price. This bill is a fork in the eye to franchise owners and customers at a time when it hurts most," said International Franchise Association President and CEO Matthew Haller in a statement on Monday.