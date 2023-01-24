"Tragedy upon tragedy": Gov Newsom reacts to Half Moon Bay shootings that killed 7

HALF MOON BAY — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says four people were killed at the farm and three at the trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco. There is an eight victim who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear how the locations were connected, though Pine said the suspect worked for one of the businesses. He called the suspect a "disgruntled worker."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Monday evening that he was in a hospital meeting with victims from this weekend's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. That shooting left at least 11 dead and another 10 injured at a Lunar New Year celebration at a ballroom dance hall. The suspect, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."

The Half Moon Bay shootings happened fewer than 48 hours after the Monterey Park shooting.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said just before 5 p.m. that a suspect was in custody after he turned himself in. He was identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, a Half Moon Bay resident.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said.

Television footage from the area showed officers taking a man into custody without incident.

Aerial television images also showed police officers collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.

"We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay," Dave Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. "We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop."