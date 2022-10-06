Watch CBS News
Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation.

Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children.

Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest.

Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing. 

