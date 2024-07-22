Newcastle gun store burglarized; 45-50 handguns stolen, sheriff says

NEWCASTLE – Dozens of handguns have been stolen from a Placer County business after a brazen break-in early Monday morning, authorities say.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they believe the burglary started just before 1:30 a.m. when a suspect started removing wood siding from Foothill Firearms along Taylor Road in Newcastle.

Deputies believe the suspect was able to get into the building sometime after 3 a.m.

Between 45-50 handguns were then stolen, the sheriff's office says; no ammunition was taken.

Investigators say one suspect was seen on security camera, but they're looking into the possibility that there are more suspects linked to the burglary. No description has been given of the suspect caught on camera.

An active investigation into the burglary was still ongoing through the morning on Monday.