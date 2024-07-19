Mandatory evacuations underway for fires burning in Placer County

NEWCASTLE – Mandatory evacuations are underway Friday evening for two fires burning in Placer County, deputies said.

Newcastle

The fire is burning near Lehi Lane and was spreading at a moderate rate, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said. It has burned about nine acres and one structure is involved.

Deputies said they were going door to door telling people on Lehi Lane and Autumn Wind Court to evacuate.

6:09 pm update: Lehi Fire is estimated to be 9 acres with one structure involved.



CAL FIRE/ Placer County Fire Department firefighters at the scene of a 1 to 2 acre vegetation fire with a moderate rate of spread near Lehi Lane, Newcastle in Placer County. 1 structure threatened. pic.twitter.com/IXJFtKG1RW — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 20, 2024

The evacuation orders were expanded to include Summer Star and Winter Snow.

Evacuation warnings are for the areas south and east of Ridge Road to Taylor Road, and north and east of Lincoln Newcastle Highway at Skyview to Taylor Road.

Cal Fire said the fire was started by someone mowing a lawn in dry grass.

Weimar Cross

Another fire is burning in the area of Interstate 80 at Weimar Cross.

This fire has forced evacuations on Canyon Way north of I-80, including Heavenly View and Oak Ridge. An evacuation warning was issued for Serenity Ridge.

Canyon Way is closed from Weimar Cross to Yankee Jims Road.

The Placer Hills Fire Protection District said the fire has burned three acres.

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝟔 𝐩.𝐦.



Evacuation order:

Canyon Way north of I-80 including Heavenly View and Oak Ridge.



Evacuation warning:

Serenity Ridge pic.twitter.com/0VzcRuDWUc — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) July 20, 2024

Check back for updates.