Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire in Nevada County near North San Juan

NEVADA COUNTY – The latest on the Reader Fire in Nevada County:

7:18 p.m.

Cal Fire says the wildfire was actually three different fires that started soon after each other along Highway 49.

Crews are now getting a good handle on the flames, with Cal Fire saying one of those fires is already being extinguished.

Firefighters are still battling the other two fires.

Evacuation orders have been lifted, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office says.

6:45 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been issued for two zones in Nevada County due to a new wildfire near Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road in the North San Juan area on Thursday.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says zones NCO-330 and NCO-331 are under orders to evacuate.

This includes the greater Tyler Foote and Purdon Road area along with the Millhouse, Montezuma, and central Purdon area.

NCSO has ordered evacuations for Zone NCO-E331, the greater Tyler Foote and Purdon Rd area and Zone NCO-E330 Millhouse,... Posted by Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

CAL FIRE air resources are over the Reader vegetation fire￼ near Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road in North San Juan (Nevada County). pic.twitter.com/5fHnutBQmG — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 18, 2023