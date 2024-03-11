30 new U.S. citizens sworn in during Woodland naturalization ceremony

Meet some of the new U.S. citizens sworn in during Woodland ceremony

Meet some of the new U.S. citizens sworn in during Woodland ceremony

Meet some of the new U.S. citizens sworn in during Woodland ceremony

WOODLAND — The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we are reminded of that every time a new group is naturalized.

At the Woodland Public Library on Monday, 30 representatives from 13 countries crowded into a room for a ceremony culminating years of hard work for many.

Karandev Singh came to the United States in 2005 when his father immigrated from India with the entire family. Singh grew up living the American dream, graduating from UC Davis in 2013 and landing a job as an engineer with the state.

"The journey itself was stressful because you go through the extension of your work visa/authorization every couple years, and at this point, 4-5 years ago, I knew I was more permanent, and now I just got a stamp of approval," he said.

Jose Montes-Chaves felt the same way. He immigrated from Mexico as a child and now lives in Davis with his fiancée.

"For the longest time, I really wanted to vote, so that was a huge thing for me," Montes-Chaves said. "And there are a little more opportunities if you are a U.S. citizen. Not so many barriers."

Both felt a great sense of relief and accomplishment at Monday's ceremony. They were grateful as they said the Pledge of Allegiance as new U.S. citizens.

"It's a long process but worth it to go the legal route," Singh said.

Participants were given the next steps in the process, which included visiting a Social Security office with their new naturalization certificate.