New species of beetle named after former California governor Jerry Brown
COLUSA COUNTY – A former governor of California is leaving behind a new legacy, this time in the field of entomology.
On Monday, UC Berkeley scientists announced the rediscovery of a rare species of beetle.
The insects were found near Freshwater Creek – on the Colusa County property of Jerry Brown.
"I reached out and said, 'Hey, I want to sample your beetles,'" said entomologist Kipling Will in a statement.
Scientists say the beetle had not been observed by scientists in over 55 years.
Will has been regularly sampling for insects at Brown's 2,500-acre ranch.
Brown has been an enthusiastic partner in the research work, scientists say.
"I'm very glad that [my ranch] is advancing science in some interesting and important ways," said Brown in a statement from UC Berkeley.
The new beetle's scientific name will be Bembidion brownorum.
