New species of beetle named after former California governor Jerry Brown

COLUSA COUNTY – A former governor of California is leaving behind a new legacy, this time in the field of entomology.

On Monday, UC Berkeley scientists announced the rediscovery of a rare species of beetle.

The insects were found near Freshwater Creek – on the Colusa County property of Jerry Brown.

"I reached out and said, 'Hey, I want to sample your beetles,'" said entomologist Kipling Will in a statement.

Scientists say the beetle had not been observed by scientists in over 55 years.

Will has been regularly sampling for insects at Brown's 2,500-acre ranch.

Brown has been an enthusiastic partner in the research work, scientists say.

"I'm very glad that [my ranch] is advancing science in some interesting and important ways," said Brown in a statement from UC Berkeley.

The new beetle's scientific name will be Bembidion brownorum.