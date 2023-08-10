Brand new school year begins at Elk Grove Unified School District

ELK GROVE -- It's back to school for the fifth-largest school district in California, which has a 92% graduation rate.

Elk Grove opens its doors to 63,000 students Thursday, with more than 6,000 teachers and staff.

Elk Grove United School District covers 320 square miles and includes 68 schools: 43 elementary schools, nine middle schools, nine high schools, five alternative education schools, an adult school, one charter school, and a virtual academy.

There are many educational programs, including over 60 career-themed academies and pathways within 13 industry sectors.

Teachers prepare students for college and careers by supporting them with the means to be creative problem-solvers; self-aware, self-reliant, and self-disciplined; effective communicators, and collaborators.

The student body is made up of:

11% African American

28% Asian, of which 6% are Filipino

28% Hispanic or Latino

2% Pacific Islander

17% White

9% Multiple or no response

Almost half of the students are socio-economically disadvantaged.