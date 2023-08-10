Brand new school year begins at Elk Grove Unified School District
ELK GROVE -- It's back to school for the fifth-largest school district in California, which has a 92% graduation rate.
Elk Grove opens its doors to 63,000 students Thursday, with more than 6,000 teachers and staff.
Elk Grove United School District covers 320 square miles and includes 68 schools: 43 elementary schools, nine middle schools, nine high schools, five alternative education schools, an adult school, one charter school, and a virtual academy.
There are many educational programs, including over 60 career-themed academies and pathways within 13 industry sectors.
Teachers prepare students for college and careers by supporting them with the means to be creative problem-solvers; self-aware, self-reliant, and self-disciplined; effective communicators, and collaborators.
The student body is made up of:
- 11% African American
- 28% Asian, of which 6% are Filipino
- 28% Hispanic or Latino
- 2% Pacific Islander
- 17% White
- 9% Multiple or no response
Almost half of the students are socio-economically disadvantaged.
