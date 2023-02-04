New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings

TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.

Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place.

"We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.

More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.

It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The police department says they conducted an evaluation of the bars' "safety and operational" practices. As a result, the department made changes to their "Conditional Use Permits" requiring Utter Place and Grand Cru to double the number of security personnel.

The amendments require at least one security staff member for every 50 patrons. It also requires Grand Cru to reduce capacity to no more than 150 people.

Dominic Silva, a Turlock resident, said the changes are a good thing, but said dangerous situations can happen in any city.

"Downtown is a cool spot. So, everyone wants to come down here and have a good time. I think we can all have a good time but anywhere you go, there's going to be danger like that."

But not everyone feels the same, saying police should also up patrols.

"There's only a couple bars in downtown Turlock. It's not hard to have police doing rounds, you know?" Steffano said.

CBS13 reached out to the bars' management, but they have not yet responded to our request.