New Sacramento Fire Chief sworn in by his father, retired fire chief

SACRAMENTO -- Chris Costamagna was officially sworn in as the 23rd Sacramento Fire Chief by his father, retired Chief Gary Costamagna, at Friday night's Change of Command ceremony. His father served as the department's 16th fire chief.

"Congratulations to our new Sacramento City Fire Chief! My long time friend Chief Chris Costamagna! Excited to have such a great partner in Public Safety!" Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester tweeted.

Previously, Costamagna, a 27-year veteran of the department, served as the department's Deputy Fire Chief of Technical Services.

His appointment follows a national recruitment process as well as a competitive and rigorous interview process. In his new capacity, he will oversee the department's more than 700 employees and an annual operating budget of $173 million.

With more than 32 years of experience in the fire service, Costamagna joined the Sacramento Fire Department on Sept. 11, 1995.

City Manager Howard Chan appointed Costamagna to serve as the chief last month, and he assumed the top role immediately.

"During his tenure, Chris has held several leadership positions within the department. In addition to having command of the technical, operational, and administrative aspects of the work, he also has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the Fire Department, with a focus on recruiting the next generation of firefighters for the City of Sacramento," Chan said in a previous press release.

"I am confident that Chris' knowledge, experience and continued dedication to public service will make him successful in his new role."

Previously, Costamagna served as Assistant Chief of Special Operations, Operations Shift Commander, Battalion Chief, In-Service Training Captain and Drill Instructor for the department's Training Academy.

He is also known nationally for his work overseeing FEMA Urban Search & Rescue California Task Force 7 and for helping to develop the California State Urban Search and Rescue Training Group, on which he served as the liaison to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Costamagna holds a bachelor's degree in Fire Science Administration and Leadership from Waldorf University and studied Crisis Management at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Executive Education. He also attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey where he earned a certificate in executive leadership.

Covering 115 miles of service area, the Sacramento Fire Department operates 24 fire stations, from which it deploys 24 engine companies, nine truck companies, 18 ambulances, a rescue company, three swift water rescue teams and two hazmat response teams.