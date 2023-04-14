New research says parents are still hesitant about getting children vaccinated

31 million children in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but about 41 million other kids haven't received a single shot.

A new study found that that's largely because of hesitancy among parents.

Of the 1,700 parents surveyed, nearly half cited fears of long-term effects, even if they were vaccinated themselves.

Almost one in five said they would feel more responsible for their kids getting sick while vaccinated, but researchers say that side effects are not of major concern.

Ying Liu from University of Southern California said, "That is actually even rarer than the side effects that happen in adults when it's happening among young children. That's very useful to know for the public to really know."

Doctors hope more parents get the message that the vaccine is safe and effective.