New poll: Gun violence surpasses opioid crisis as #1 public health concern
A new poll shows that gun violence has surpassed the opioid crisis as the number one public health concern among Americans surveyed.
The latest Axios-Ipsos American Health Index was published Thursday.
26% of those surveyed said access to guns is the current greatest threat to U.S. public health. Back in February, that number was 17%.
Meanwhile, concern about opioids and fentanyl sits at 25%.
Axios notes a recent uptick in mass shootings may have factored into the polling results.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.