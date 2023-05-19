Watch CBS News
New poll: Gun violence surpasses opioid crisis as #1 public health concern

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

A new poll shows that gun violence has surpassed the opioid crisis as the number one public health concern among Americans surveyed. 

The latest Axios-Ipsos American Health Index was published Thursday. 

26% of those surveyed said access to guns is the current greatest threat to U.S. public health. Back in February, that number was 17%. 

Meanwhile, concern about opioids and fentanyl sits at 25%. 

Axios notes a recent uptick in mass shootings may have factored into the polling results.

