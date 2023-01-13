New owner of Astoria 'Goonies' house restoring it to how it appeared in film

ASTORIA Oregon (KPTV) -- The iconic 'Goonies' house in Astoria has a new owner. Behman Zakeri and his wife Liz purchased the home for $1.65 million after it was on the market for just six days.

Zakeri is an entrepreneur from Kansas City with multiple businesses which have ranged from an axe-throwing facility to an escape room. He's been a Goonie fanatic since he was a kid and dreamt of owning the iconic Astoria house from the 1985 film, 'The Goonies.' Now, he can pay homage to his favorite film and continue the Goonies' legacy.

One of his goals is to bring the magic back to a new generation. But his treasure doesn't sit in a locked chest or where X marks the spot, it's been in Oregon the whole time at 368 38th Street.

FILE - In this undated photo provided by RETO Media is the house featured in the Steven Spielberg film "The Goonies" in Astoria, Ore. / AP

"There's so many levels of coolness to this, awesomeness," Zakeri said. "What attracted me was the sense of, you know, friendship and family."

He holds the keys because he wanted to make the movie his reality.

"The Goonies house purchase wasn't really about me; it really truly needs to be about the Goonies community and it's meant to be shared."

The iconic home may look a little different than the film, but the first thing on Zakeri's to do list, is to protect the landmark and restore the home to its former glory, as close as he can to the movie.

But the excitement doesn't start there. He will live next door again to his childhood best friend, Micheal Eakin, after 37 years - living the Goonie lifestyle of always sticking together.

"I said, 'Mikey I'll buy the Goonies house, you buy the house next door,' and he said 'okay.'"

All the way from Kansas City to Astoria to "live happily ever after as neighbors," he said.

Zakeri said he can't wait to be part of the Astoria community.

FILE - In this undated photo provided by RETO Media is an interior view of the house featured in the Steven Spielberg film "The Goonies" in Astoria, Ore. / AP

"That city is magical. Everybody we've met thus far, knocking on wood, has been super nice and welcoming to the city. We come in peace we wanna make friends. We want to meet as many people as possible and be part of the community."

Zakeri said he will welcome all Goonies to come and snap a photo for themselves because as the saying goes, "Goonies never say die."

"As long as they're respectful to the property and the house," he said. "To get them selfies, to do the truffle shuffle in the front yard, whatever they need to do to get that magical feel."