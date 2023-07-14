New nonstop service from Sacramento to Miami announced by American Airlines

SACRAMENTO – People flying out of Sacramento now have a new direct destination to choose from.

On Thursday, Sacramento International Airport announced a new nonstop service to Miami International Airport.

American Airlines will be the company handling the flights.

It's the second new direct service announced by American Airlines from SMF this year, with service to Austin, Texas starting back in May.

Flights from SMF to MIA are set to go on sale July 15, with the first flight departing on Dec. 21, 2023.