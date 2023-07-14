Watch CBS News
Local News

New nonstop service from Sacramento to Miami announced by American Airlines

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – People flying out of Sacramento now have a new direct destination to choose from.

On Thursday, Sacramento International Airport announced a new nonstop service to Miami International Airport.

American Airlines will be the company handling the flights.

It's the second new direct service announced by American Airlines from SMF this year, with service to Austin, Texas starting back in May.

Flights from SMF to MIA are set to go on sale July 15, with the first flight departing on Dec. 21, 2023. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 5:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.