More than 1,000 new homes could be coming to Manteca

MANTECA - Two new housing developments in Manteca—one on the north side of town and one on the south side—could bring more than 1,000 new homes to the Central Valley city.

With tens of thousands of other homes in the pipeline, the city said it is trying to play catchup.

A new interchange from Highway 120 to the south side of Manteca is where some of the newest homes in the city are being built.

"Also, we are looking, as far as economic development, [to create] more things to do for our residents and others," said Mayor Gary Singh.

Mayor Singh understands his city is one of the fastest growing in the state, with tens of thousands of housing units on the horizon.

"The vision is really important in that we just didn't look at this and plan this for today. We planned it for tomorrow as well," he said.

One project that is now under review by the city, could bring more than 300 homes to the area on East Sedan Avenue, and its not the only one.

On the north end of Manteca, one of several empty lots could potentially turn into a housing project that would bring more than 700 homes to the area.

It's something that real estate agent Daniel Del Real said is a growing trend in this part of California.

"The city that steps up to the plate, and gets through all the red tape, and gets builders and developers and city officials to communicate, they're going to get in return, they're going to inherit some of these orphan residents," he said.

Del Real has seen San Joaquin County boom in housing opportunities and said these new projects come as no surprise.

"We're on two major arteries, I-5 and Highway 99. Amazon distribution. They all want that real estate," he said.

The price of these new homes is just above the national average, and Del Real says all these aspects combined, you have a market that only grows.

"It's not that far off the median price point, and we're in California. So that's what makes it so special," he said.

According to the city, the development on the north end of more than 700 homes is still very early on. They expect it to move forward, and that could expand the city to annex that section of the county.