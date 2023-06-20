New ideas unveiled in Sacramento to prevent sideshows, street racing

SACRAMENTO — Illegal street racing and sideshows are a growing problem across the region.

We've seen them turn deadly and close down roadways in street takeovers. It's something being seen over and over again and new ideas are being unveiled that could help stop this type of reckless driving.

Manuel Contreras is tired of seeing cars doing donuts in front of his Sacramento home.

"You don't really feel safe having your family in the front yard," he said.

Fresh skid marks outside his home were left over from cars burning rubber this past weekend.

"It's been more prevalent," he said. "It's happening more often."

Police agree and say the growing number of sideshows can sometimes attract more than 400 cars and pop up all over the region.

"It's difficult and it's frustrating," said Sgt. Adam Barresi with the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say sideshow gatherings often lead to more serious crimes.

"We've had shots fired, we've had people be shot, we've had people run over," said Capt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

Now, Sacramento city leaders are meeting with community members and unveiling some new ideas to prevent this type of reckless driving. Some of the potential solutions include installing traffic circles or median barriers in the street and modifying intersections.

"Like a little mini roundabout, I'm thinking, could slow them down," Contreras said.

Another idea is to use more video surveillance to identify drivers. Supporters want to change state law so police can cite sideshow participants caught on camera. Currently, officers cannot issue a ticket unless they witness the offense.

"It's on camera. You see it. I don't see why you wouldn't be able to use that as a tool to get these guys off the streets," Contreras said.

Many also support increasing penalties for both drivers and spectators at sideshow events.

"A stronger hand has to rule," said Rob Bennett, the president of the Westshore Community Association. "I think there's got to be more punishment."

The Sacramento City Council is scheduled to discuss these potential new solutions and penalties later this year.