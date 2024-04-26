New homeless shelter, Sage Village, opens in Stockton area

STOCKTON — A new homeless shelter in the Stockton area is serving those with serious mental health and substance abuse issues, hoping to give them a home to get healthy.

It's called the Sage Village and includes two separate buildings with 24/7 staffing.

The two buildings can host 32 people, but the CEO of Turning Point Community Programs, which is in partnership with San Joaquin County on this, said it will host a lot more than just 32 people during the years this shelter will be open.

"It will continue to serve. Once people are here, they will be here for an average of six months," CEO Al Rowlett said. "Some people longer, some people less, but once people are ready to graduate from the program, they'll be able to do so."

Sage Village was made possible by state funding. It's now taking applications through homeless outreach programs. It is located along Recovery Road in French Camp on the south side of Stockton.