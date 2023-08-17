New Hollywood film coming out about one of Stockton's most high-flying residents

New Hollywood film coming out about one of Stockton's most high-flying residents

New Hollywood film coming out about one of Stockton's most high-flying residents

STOCKTON — Stockton native Jose Hernandez blasted off into space aboard the shuttle Discovery in 2009. He's now the inspiration for a movie being released next month.

This retired astronaut is now spending time watching different kinds of stars. Hernandez's life story is the subject of a new feature-length film named "A Million Miles Away."

So what's it like to see himself portrayed on the silver screen?

"Very humbling, very touching, you get a knot in your throat, but it turned out very well," Hernandez said.

Movie star Michael Pena plays Hernandez in the film.

"I was the one that recommended him because I had seen him in 'The Martian' and I said, 'He already has astronaut experience, so why not get him?'" Hernandez said.

The film looks at Hernandez's life growing up the son of a migrant farm worker, and going on to attend the University of the Pacific in Stockton, before joining NASA.

In a time when many Hollywood blockbusters feature fictional superhero characters, Hernandez says this film offers a true-life inspirational message.

"Kids will see it, teachers will show it at schools and say, 'Look, this is what it takes to succeed in life,'" Hernandez said.

Jose will now be making the rounds on the red carpet.

"I'm going to be participating in several premiers," Hernandez said.

The film opens in select movie theaters on Sept. 8 before being released nationwide on Amazon Prime.

"I saw the movie already, it's great and so I'm pretty proud of it," Hernandez said.

And Hernandez says he's willing to go back into space again – which could happen, since Amazon owner Jeff Bezos also owns the space exploration company Blue Origin.

"If my phone rings and says, 'Hey, we've got a ride for you, giddy up.' I'm there."

Hernandez now works as an aerospace engineering consultant and owns a family-run vineyard and winery in San Joaquin County.