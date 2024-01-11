New England woman passes through Sacramento while hiking cross-country American Discovery Trail

New England woman on crosscountry hike arrives in Sacramento

New England woman on crosscountry hike arrives in Sacramento

New England woman on crosscountry hike arrives in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A New England woman is on a journey to hike across the nation, and she made the trek through Sacramento.

Briana DeSanctis, 40, has been hiking the 6-800-mile-long American Discovery Trail for almost two years now, and hopes to become the first woman to ever complete it.

The trail is a route connecting the West and East Coasts and runs through Washington, D.C., and the states of Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and California.

It encompasses city, forest, mountain and desert terrain all in one route.

"One of my biggest reasons for hiking this trail is to inspire others and to empower women," DeSanctis told CBS Sacramento on Thursday. "I think, nowadays, people don't really get outside enough, and even if they do, maybe people don't do what they really want to do."

DeSanctis said that she's seen it all on the road, but the one thing that stands out the most is people's kindness and their willingness to help her through the journey.