New emergency system is set to go live in Paradise

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

PARADISE -- The town of Paradise will now have a new emergency system, more than four years after the Camp Fire claimed the lives of 85 people. 

When the fire started in November 2018, some people were told to evacuate by officials. Others got out through word of mouth or when they saw the smoke. 

Now thanks to federal funding, 21 siren towers will go up across the town to help alert people sooner. 

Brian Solecki, Paradise Recovery Project Manager, said, "These are the projects that town residents wanted to see happen in order for them to feel comfortable on the ridge, and our hope is to make a resilient and safe ridge for the future." 

The town plans to hold an emergency exercise in June to test the system. 

March 27, 2023

