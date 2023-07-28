New efforts underway to rescue fluffles of rabbits abandoned at Citrus Heights park

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Crossroads Park in Citrus Heights has a problem with people abandoning pet bunnies.

"We know this is a problem and maybe people aren't aware that dumping is illegal," said Kristy Vernick-Madron, founder of Only Sunshine Sanctuary.

Volunteer groups like Only Sunshine Sanctuary are working to round up the rabbits – collecting more than 100 in just the last two years. But the numbers grew so rapidly that they sometimes spread to other nearby homes and businesses.

"They multiply like rabbits," Vernick-Madron said.

The problem is so bad the city has put up signs warning people that dumping animals is illegal.

"Domestic rabbits are not made to live in the wild," said Tiffany Campbell, Citrus Heights police services' manager.

But rescue groups have complained that the city is not doing enough to stop the dumping.

"It just felt like nothing was getting done, nobody was listening, nobody was understanding or caring," Vernick-Madron said.

Now the city of Citrus Heights and animal welfare advocates are joining forces to round up the rabbits.

"We have a code enforcement team that's ready to deploy, we have an animal services team that's ready to deploy," Campbell said.

The rescue effort also comes with financial support.

"It is extremely expensive, it costs us about $200 a rabbit, and that's if they don't need medical attention," Vernick-Madron said.

The Placer County Animal Shelter will spend several thousand dollars to perform spay and neuter surgery on the rabbits so they can be put up for adoption.

"This is going to be a huge deal for us," Vernick-Madron said.

The city and volunteers are also talking about setting up adoption booths at community events, all in an effort to get these bunnies new forever homes.

"The best way that we can show we care is to work together," Campbell said.

Citrus Heights animal control says they've never caught anyone dumping pet rabbits, but they encourage people to come forward if they know who is leaving the bunnies behind.