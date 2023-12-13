New drive-thru convenience store opens near Sacramento

FOOTHILL FARMS -- There's a new kind of convenience for people in Foothill Farms. A Sacramento couple just opened a new drive-through store convenience store you won't be able to find anywhere else in town.

Located at 4907 Auburn Blvd., Fire Stop is a one-of-a-kind business in the state providing everything you need in a convenient store, but with the convenience of never turning off your car.

"I want to be able to cater to moms that don't want to get out of their cars with their kids and American River College students, so students don't have to get out of their car for safety reasons," Simone Nash said.

Nash, co-owns the drive-through with Sam Perez. The couple got the idea after spending time in Perez's home state of Ohio, where drive-through convenience stores are common.

"I just noted that in my head, I know they were going to love this, they don't even know that they're missing out on a drive-thru convenience store," Perez said.

Customers can get everything from snacks, drinks and over the counter medication. The couple is working on getting their tobacco and alcohol license, which they say should be coming soon.

"Seeing it transform has been really fun and hearing people's engagement when they see a difference of what it is has been really exciting," Nash said.

Fire Stop is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.