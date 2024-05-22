City of Loomis hopes to benefit from new Costco

New Costco set to open in Loomis in Placer County

LOOMIS -- The town of Loomis is gearing up for a major grand opening. Thursday marks the official opening of a new Costco there and the second in Placer County.

Lawn chairs and tents could be seen lining the outside of the Costco on Wednesday as people were eagerly waiting to be the first shoppers.

Loomis city leaders say the store will generate upwards of $1 million per year in tax revenue and create more than 100 new jobs, many of which are already filled.

With the growth in south Placer County, city leaders say repairing roads and infrastructure is needed to keep up with a growing community.

"The $500,000 to million dollars a year will help us get to where we need to be," Loomis Mayor Stephanie Youngblood said.

Meanwhile, a third Costco in west Roseville is in the planning phase ahead of construction. However, it's unclear when it will break ground.