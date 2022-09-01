New Contract For CAL Fire Means Higher Pay Less Hours

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new CAL Fire contract has gone to Gov. Newsom's desk for signing after passing through the legislature.

If agreed upon by the Governor and the agencies union, the contract could mean higher pay and a reduction in work days for firefighters.

"The last five years have pretty much been non-stop," said 20-year CAL Fire veteran Captain Chris Placke who explains fire season is now year round.

"I have a four and 7-year-old, and when I'm telling them goodbye and your kids asking when you'll be home, and you can't answer that question, it's very difficult," Chris Placke.

But a new Cal Fire contract sent to Governor Newsom's desk would ensure shorter shifts and higher pay for firefighters bringing them home faster.

"We work a 72-hour work week, the longest shift pattern in any fire service in the state and the country," CAL Fire Union President Tim Edwards tells us firefighters leave the state agency to work for local departments that pay more and require fewer hours.

"Cal fire is normally 75% behind local departments. Why work more for less?" said Edwards.

The new contract includes a 2.5% retroactive raise on Jul. 1, 2022, plus an additional 4% total raise in 2023, and hours would be reduced from 72 per shift to 66.

"Reducing the work week will help a lot in our recruitment and retention issues," said Edwards, who explains the agency is severely understaffed.

"Throughout the state, probably 400-500 people."

Edwards is hoping the contract will convince firefighters to work for the agency and stay.

The contract will be signed by Gov. Newsom, and then the agency has 60 days to ratify it before it's voted on and put into effect. That order of events could occur in the coming months.