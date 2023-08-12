New California gray wolf pack spotted in Sequoia National Forest, 200 miles from nearest known pack

TULARE COUNTY – A new pack of gray wolves has been spotted hundreds of miles from the closest known pack in California, officials announced on Friday.

The sighting was first reported in July in the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife started investigating and wolf tracks, along with other signs of wolf presence like scat and hair, were found.

Samples were taken and all were confirmed to be from gray wolves. Some images of the wolves have also been captured by wildlife groups.

One of the wolves spotted in the Sequoia National Forest. CDFW/Michelle Harris, Samantha Winiecki-Love, Ryan Slezak and Colibri Ecological Consulting

At least five wolves not previously detected in California have been confirmed to be part of the pack. One of the wolves is a direct descendant of the first gray wolf (OR7) that was detected in California back in 2011.

The new pack is at least 200 miles from the nearest known wolf pack in northeastern California, officials said.

According to wildlife officials, gray wolves were once native to California but had all but disappeared by the 1920s. It wasn't until OR7 crossed over from Oregon that wolves were detected again in California.

Officials also note that wolves are protected in California under both the state and federal Endangered Species Acts.

People can report potential wolf sightings on Fish and Wildlife's website.