New CA law would ban new oil drilling in neighborhoods, create buffer zones around homes, schools

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- New legislature on Governer Newsom's desk would would ban new oil drilling in neighborhoods and create a buffer zone around homes, schools and other areas.

SB 1137 would limit how close to the public new oil drilling could occur. It's an issue that could have a big impact on the Contra Costa community of Brentwood, where it could be the end of a two-year-old fight.

"My home is this one right here," said Ken Ervin, pointing it out on a satellite photo of his Brentwood Hills development.

He's lived there for nearly 20 years and said he didn't realize when he bought the property that it was sitting on an old, abandoned oil field.

"Obviously, nobody's going to be happy with that," said Ervin. "If you move in knowing that's the case, that's one thing, but for it to come up after you've moved in? That's another matter."

So, he was part of a community effort fighting a proposal two years ago to drill a new oil well in a field about 1,000 feet away. Methane vents already dot the development from the old wells and as he looked at the vent pipe on the top of the hill, neighbor Amaraj Rai said the last thing they needed was another one.

"It mixes in the air," he said. "It would start flowing all over our atmosphere and it has been proved, scientifically proved, that such things would cause a lot of health problems."

But, in 2020, Bob Nunn, owner of Sunset Explorations, a partner in the proposed well, disputed that danger.

"All the research we've seen, 1,000 feet plus, which is what we are, self-mitigates any potential health risks," he said.

That proposal is now in limbo, with the County demanding more information, but it may not matter. Because, if signed by the Governor, SB 1137 would ban any new oil drilling, or new permits for old wells, within 3,200 feet of public areas, like homes or schools.

But the Western States Petroleum Alliance says most existing wells are normally re-permitted every two to three years, so it would affect thousands of them across the State. In a statement, they called it "a direct attempt by the Governor to shut down oil and gas production in California." But, in Brentwood, Ervin considers it a victory for neighborhoods like his.

"3,200 feet is still not enough buffer to protect you completely, but against major health issues, it's a big win," he said.

The Governor has not yet signed the bill, but he has publicly promoted the idea of a 3,200-foot buffer zone, so the belief is that it will become law. Ervin said he thinks it may be a sign that the political climate is changing for a once-powerful industry in the State.

"We have to see how the oil industry responds. I think they see the handwriting on the wall, but I don't know that for a fact," said Ervin. "There is a change coming and it could be much greater than what we've seen so far."