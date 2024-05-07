New body cam video shows moments leading up to deadly Rio Linda encounter

SACRAMENTO -- New body camera video released Tuesday shows the events leading up to a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office encounter that left one man dead.

Christopher Gilmore, 38, was reportedly suffering from a mental health crisis and was shot by deputies outside of his home in Rio Linda on March 23.

Gilmore's sister, Bobbie, called 911 after she said her brother was cutting himself inside a bathroom when deputies arrived.

In the 23-minute video explaining the situation on social media, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is releasing the body camera footage to provide transparency to the public.

The video shows Gilmore standing in the garage, holding a six-inch knife, and refusing commands to drop it. Deputies initially attempted to subdue him using rubber bullets, but when Gilmore moved toward another officer, live rounds were fired.

James DeSimone, a civil attorney representing Gilmore's family, says the use of force was not justified and added that despite holding a knife, Gilmore did not pose a threat to deputies.

"The fact that he was holding a knife does not justify the use of deadly force because he was not using that knife in any threatening manner as he was exiting down that driveway," DeSimone stated.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with an independent review being conducted by the district attorney's office.