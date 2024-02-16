New bill would force Caltrans to pay for last year's window damage along I-80 in Roseville

California bill would force Caltrans to pay for last year's window damage along I-80

California bill would force Caltrans to pay for last year's window damage along I-80

California bill would force Caltrans to pay for last year's window damage along I-80

ROSEVILLE — A California Assembly member is trying to force the state transportation department to pay up for damage done to cars on Interstate 80 during a four-month period in 2023.

Most of the damage was reported on the interstate between Highway 65 and Douglas Boulevard in Placer County from January to April of last year.

We talked to several drivers at the time who were impacted. They told us their windows were cracked and even shattered by loose gravel kicked up during last winter's epic storms. When they filed claims with Caltrans, they were denied.

Here's what the agency told us then:

"We do pay out claims, but traditionally, for cracked windshields, we're not going to pay that out because we're aware of the situation and were working to fix it."

Caltrans told us they started sweeping that stretch of road during the rain, but pavement repairs didn't start until the beginning of April because warmer temperatures are needed to pour hot asphalt.

Assemblyman Joe Patterson has now introduced Assembly Bill 2848, which would force Caltrans to pay for those specific claims.