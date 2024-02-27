New Stockton affordable housing complex signifies hope for low-income families

STOCKTON -- Finding affordable housing in California has long been a challenge, especially for those barely making ends meet. However, a new housing complex in Stockton is now helping low-income families.

Tonasha Taylor and her three boys recently moved into the complex after relocating from the Bay Area in search of more affordable housing. However, it was too good to be true as rent increased over the years.

Facing the threat of homelessness, Tonasha stumbled upon a Facebook post advertising Grand View Village, a new affordable housing complex in Stockton.

"I was like, 'OK I'll apply,' " she said.

To her surprise, she got accepted the day after Christmas.

"I cried. I didn't ask for anything for Christmas this year, and this was my Christmas present," she said.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, 85% of Californians making 30% to 50% of an area's median income are burdened by the cost of rent. Tonasha, who was on the verge of living in a shelter with her three boys, now pays just over $900 a month – half of what she was paying before.

"It's a very spacious apartment. Everything is brand new, top of the line. It's really nice," she said.

Grand View Village was made possible by Visionary Home Builder, a nonprofit developer dedicated to creating affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families. The housing complex features 75 units for households earning 30% to 80% of the area's median income.

Tenants at Grand View Village receive additional benefits, including free bus passes, and plans are underway to introduce a grocery store and more amenities on the bottom floor.

"It's amazing and convenient," one tenant said.

For Tonasha, Grand View Village is a turning point in her life.

"It is, and I'm one of those people who needed a miracle," she said. "It really is."