New 4-lane road to Sacramento International Airport opens

New road to Sacramento International Airport opens ahead of holiday weekend

New road to Sacramento International Airport opens ahead of holiday weekend

New road to Sacramento International Airport opens ahead of holiday weekend

SACRAMENTO – There is now one more way to get to the Sacramento International Airport as the Elkhorn Boulevard extension project celebrated a ribbon-cutting event Friday morning.

The four-lane, one-mile-long roadway connects Elkhorn Boulevard and Interstate 5 to the airport. It will also help travelers coming from Natomas and Placer County.

"It's going to connect this intermodal airport with our job center just over here that is booming as well as our neighborhood. This will really help improve the flow out here," Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said.

The roughly $15 million project was paid for by state grants. The roadway also connects to the Amazon warehouses.

It also includes curbs, gutters, sidewalks, ramps and traffic signals and leads to a free waiting area near the airport.

Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna, Joe Cruz from the California Transportation Commission and Airport Director Cindy Nichol also spoke at Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.