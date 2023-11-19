Nevada County teen dies in Highway 20 crash

NEVADA COUNTY - An 18-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Nevada County early Sunday morning.

The CHP said received a report shortly before 4 a.m. that a vehicle was seen overturned on the side of Highway 20 near South Ponderosa Way, just west of Grass Valley.

Officers found a man with head trauma inside the vehicle. They said he died at the scene.

The CHP said the 2003 Pontiac Vibe was heading west on Highway 20 and left the north side of the road before overturning and hitting a tree.

Officers said the road was wet and slippery, but what caused the vehicle to leave the road is unknown at this time.

The 18-year-old from Nevada County was wearing a seatbelt. The CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash at this time.

There were no other people in the vehicle.