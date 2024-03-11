A look at Nevada County search and rescue avalanche training

NEVADA COUNTY — With so much snow falling across the Northern California Sierra Nevada in the last two weeks, search and rescue teams have been busy in many counties training to ensure they succeed when called upon.

One of the unique characteristics of the Sierra is just how fast the weather can change in a short amount of time. That can make things difficult for those who go on county roads back into areas affected by storms and weather changes.

Nevada County sheriff's deputies hit the snow Monday morning.

"We have our search and rescue members who are doing the cross-training for all of our deputies on trying to give them awareness [on] how they're going to go through the terrain for the snow," Sgt. Dustin Moe said.

These types of training occur a few times a year when deputies and search and rescue train together.

"Our crossover responsibility, we felt it was important to get the deputies out here and cross train with search and rescue who are our experts in the use of track vehicles," said Lt. Jason Perry with the sheriff's office.

The crew started in light snow, but within a few miles, they got to work on avalanche training and road-clearing exercises.

"Avalanche conditions can change on a daily basis, so we need to know how to check the forecast for avalanches if we're going to be running issues on that side of it, and just making sure everyone's prepared and bringing the right gear out," Sgt. Moe said.

Deputies and search-and-rescue teams utilized avalanche beacons and probes and refined their skills in the winter weather.

What kind of incidents require action?

"It could be a medical rescue. It could be somebody that came out to recreate," Lt. Perry said. "Their vehicle broke down and now they've been out here for a couple days. They're cold. They can't get out. Either the vehicle's stuck or it's become inoperable."

There are plenty of cases of rescues needed from Nevada County to up on ski resorts like Palisades Tahoe.

The training is essential, so the teams can keep the public safe no matter what happens in the winter.

"I think the biggest thing is being prepared for everything because what you see as a weather condition could be completely different a mile down the road," Lt. Perry said.

Another thing officials with the sheriff's office said was that they're not necessarily saying you can't go into these areas for snowmobiling, snowshoeing, or any recreational activity. If you go, have all the right things to keep yourself safe, warm and fed in case you run into trouble.