"Nearly all" PG&E customers in Nevada County will have power by Wednesday night

Power to be restored to nearly all PG&E customers in Nevada County by Wednesday

GRASS VALLEY — A homeowner in Grass Valley who has been without power since last week took matters into his own hands on Tuesday to assist PG&E and get utilities back on.

On Meadowview Drive in Grass Valley, a private contractor arrived at Keith Chambers' home to clear snow from his driveway and others that PG&E needed to access to fix a transformer. The weight of snow snapped a power pole in half and took a transformer out with it due to winter storms last week.

Chambers said he hired the contractor because he knew PG&E "had their hands full" with nearly 6,000 customers without power as of Tuesday afternoon. That number was down by thousands since a week ago.

With the driveways and private roads cleared of at least two feet of snow, PG&E crews were ready to respond and get the neighborhood's utilities back on.

"My generator's only been running for three days, but I've been out of power since last Wednesday," said Rachel Ramey, a neighbor on Meadowview Dr.

PG&E's latest update, as of Tuesday, is that nearly all customers will have power restored by Wednesday night.

PG&E customers can check power outage status online.