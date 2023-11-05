Nevada County man honored for helping CHP officer headed to call change a flat tire

NEVADA COUNTY - The CHP honored a Nevada County man who recently stopped to help an officer along the highway.

Ben Peterson receiving recognition for helping the officer. CHP Grass Valley

According to a statement from the CHP's Grass Valley office, on October 25, an officer was heading to an emergency call when their vehicle got a flat tire on Rough and Ready Highway. Ben Peterson was in the area, and seeing the officer, stopped to help change the flat tire. With Peterson's help, the officer was able to continue to the incident, the CHP says.

"We are very blessed to have such selfless individuals in our community - thank you Ben!" the CHP wrote in a statement.

As a result of his service, CHP Grass Valley commander Lt. Hawkins presented Peterson with a Certificate of Commutation Service.