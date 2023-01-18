Watch CBS News
Nevada County jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in her cell

NEVADA CITY – An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate being housed at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

Amy Wayne Morris was found unresponsive in her cell Tuesday morning, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office says. Correctional staff started life-saving measures and paramedics were called.

Morris was then taken by ambulance to Sierra Memorial Hospital. There, the sheriff's office says she was soon pronounced dead.

The 40-year-old Truckee resident had been arrested by the Truckee Police Department back on Jan. 15 on suspicion of domestic violence. She was then transferred to Wayne Brown the next day.

An official cause of death is pending autopsy results. 

