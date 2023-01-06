Nevada County officials concerned about more rain in the forecast

Constant rain in Nevada County has emergency crews standing at the ready

Constant rain in Nevada County has emergency crews standing at the ready

Constant rain in Nevada County has emergency crews standing at the ready

GRASS VALLEY - Constant rain in Nevada County had emergency management on high alert. The county reported downed trees and full creeks and rivers Thursday, but thankfully, damages were minimal. Nevada County crews are working hard to mitigate flooding.

Nevada County residents woke up Thursday morning to heavy rain following a night of thunder and lightning.

Creeks and rivers were at high levels throughout the county. In rural Grass Valley, Pacific Gas and Electric crews spent much of the day repairing a washed-out culvert that exposed an active gas line. Near the center of town, city crews were out in force making sure water doesn't pool up on city streets.

"We picked up debris from fallen trees and went around clearing drains as much as we could," street crewmember Carol Henderson said.

Henderson and dozens of others say they hope their efforts can make a difference ahead of more rain in the forecast.

"There's a lot of rain, a lot of drains, you just can't keep up with them all," Henderson said.

Meanwhile, Nevada County emergency management officials are monitoring creeks and rivers closely. Officials say, so far, the county has been spared from major storm damages. However, crews are worried about the amount of rain the county is expected to receive over the weekend.

County officials are encouraging the public to opt-in to the county's "Code Red" alerts. By signing up, residents will receive real-time updates on hazardous conditions throughout the county.