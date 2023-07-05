Nevada City summer camp hosts more than 100 kids this July 4th

NEVADA CITY — There's nothing better than being a kid at summer camp meeting new friends and having fun.

On this Fourth of July, more than 100 kids were enjoying the great outdoors and learning to play music high in the mountains of Nevada City.

With the soft sound of chimes playing, tambourines in hand and garbage cans turned into drum sets, these kids are learning valuable lessons in life.

Camp Del Oro hosts more than 100 kids from Northern California, Nevada, and other neighboring states. The camp is run by the Salvation Army, and its mission is to open its doors to kids who may not have the means to experience what camp is like.

"There's a lot of nature, there's deer, lizards you can catch," said Jazeon, a seventh-grader from Arizona.

"I really like to swim around because it really gets hot in the summer," said Alana, a seventh-grader from Vacaville.

Delaney Conway has been at this camp seven times. She's now a first-time staff member.

"It's great being in the wilderness to explore different things out here that most people don't typically see in the city or get to experience on a regular basis," she said.

Getting away from the city and spending time in the great outdoors can be life-changing for many of these kids, even if it's their first time.

"We make a lot of friends here," Alana said. "Even if you come here alone only to learn and have fun, you'll make a lot of friends and close to a lot of people."

Tuesday, the kids will be treated to a patriotic parade put on by camp administrators and counselors.