Nevada City Pleasant Fire has burned 70 acres, mandatory evacuations in place

By Christopher Baker

NEVADA CITY — The Pleasant Fire has burned 70 acres and prompted a large response from emergency services.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the Pleasant Fire has caused mandatory evacuations for McKitrick Ranch Road, Nishinam Gulch Road, and Jones Bar Road at Newtown Road.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds will be open shortly for animal evacuations. The Madelyn Helling Library will be open soon as a human evacuation area.

They also suggest that if you are in zone NCO-E075, you should prepare for evacuations.

